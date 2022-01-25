Socialist Alliance maintains electoral registration

Socialist Alliance has received written confirmation from the Australian Electoral Commission that we remain a registered political party.

This comes after anti-democratic legislation was brought in by the Morrison government (with ALP support) in August that made it difficult to remain on the ballot.

We were forced to submit a list of at least 1500 members (and no more than 1650) which we did in December.

On January 25 the AEC confirmed that "the Party continues to meet the eligibility requirements set out in the Electoral Act to remain in the Register. The Party therefore meets the requirements to remain registered."

We would like to thank all our members and supporters once again for the efforts that made this possible.

This means the socialist message will definitely be on the ballot at the coming federal election and we'd appeal once again to everyone to help make that campaign as successful as possible.