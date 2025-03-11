NSW launch of our federal election campaign

Come and join us for the official launch of the NSW 2025 federal election campaign.

1pm, Saturday March 15

Resistance Centre, 22 Mountain St, Ultimo

Facebook event

So far we have announced our NSW Senate team of Peter Boyle and Andrew Chuter and Rachel Evans as our candidate for the seat of Sydney. More candidates may be announced. Meet the candidates, find out what we are standing on and how to maximise the progressive vote in an election in dangerous times.

Ours is a people-powered campaign, not one funded by self-serving billionaires and greedy corporations. Please make a donation to our election campaign. Big or small, every donation helps:

All donations up to $1500 are tax deductible