Socialist Alliance welcomes NSW Greens Human Rights Bill

Socialist Alliance welcomes the NSW Greens’ initiative for a Human Rights Bill in NSW, saying the need to codify fundamental human and democratic rights is urgent, given that NSW Labor is pushing anti-democratic anti-protest laws.

NSW is the only state without such a law.

The Greens bill includes economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights. It specifically highlights rights for First Nations peoples and children. It would establish a Human Rights Commission to handle human rights complaints and codify the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, including joining unions, and freedom of opinion and expression.

It also provides for a right to public health services, public disability services, public education, including early childhood, public primary and secondary education and public vocational and higher education, emergency services, public housing and aged care services.

The bill would ensure that government funding is not given to organisations that discriminate on the basis of gender, sexuality or for any other reason.

The bill covers the rights of children in a criminal process, the right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty, the right to a fair hearing, rights in criminal proceedings, the right to work and the right to social security. It also prohibits slavery.

Socialist Alliance candidate Paula Corvalan said codifying such rights is “urgent” because NSW Labor is on a mission to take away people’s right to dissent, including the right to protest Israel’s genocide and to say certain pro-Palestine phrases.

“This Labor government has been relentless in its attacks on climate and Palestine campaigners,” Corvalan said. “While a law codifying human rights is not a total solution, it will set a benchmark for justice and equality.”

Labor’s attempts to silence criticism of Israel in public, academic and institutional settings are infringing on the human right to freedom of expression, Corvalan said.

Support for the Greens bill has come from a range of human rights, community and legal groups, and NSW parliament has now agreed to an inquiry. Eight crossbench Legislative Assembly MPs also support the bill.

“NSW Labor under Chris Minns has introduced some of the most draconian anti-protest laws this state has ever seen,” Socialist Alliance candidate Pip Hinman said. “Including giving an unelected NSW police commissioner the power to determine whether to allow a protest.

“Ugly police violence against peaceful protesters, including those praying, at the well-attended protest against Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s visit was a reminder of Minns’, and the Coalition’s, support for dictatorial powers,” Hinman said.

“This law could aid the grassroots movements pushing back against governments’ attempts to silence dissent and stifle protest.”

Paula Corvalan and Isaac Nellist are standing for Socialist Alliance in the NSW Legislative Council elections in March 2027.

Further information:

Paula Corvalan 0402 990 295

Isaac Nellist 0468 526 096

Authorised by N. Spencer, 22-36 Mountain Street, Ultimo NSW 2007

We pay our respects to the First Nations peoples; sovereignty was never ceded.