Socialist Alliance says Glebe Island Bays West development should not be handed to developers for free

“NSW Premier Chris Minns’ announcement that 8500 homes will be built as part of the new inner-city suburb will not address the housing affordability crisis because they will be luxury apartments, not what Sydney desperately needs — public housing,” Socialist Alliance spokesperson Isaac Nellist said.

“Minns’ plan includes a miniscule 10% affordable and essential workers’ homes, with nothing slated for community or public housing.

“NSW Labor has backflipped on its pre-election promise to ensure a minimum of 30% affordable, social and universal housing on surplus public land.

“This Labor government has been a privatisation and demolition government. It has demolished public housing at 82 Wentworth Park Road and is currently evicting residents from public housing at Waterloo South.

Minns knows the Glebe Island site is “prime waterfront land”, but it is also publicly owned by the people of NSW.

“Glebe Island to developers to make mega profits for 99 years, Labor must insist that developers prioritise public housing for those on the waitlist, or those being turfed out of public housing,” Nellist said.

Minns’ plan is all about maximising developers profits: the new homes will be multi-million-dollar apartments that are out of most workers’ reach.

“Working people have been forced to move further and further away from the city, and their jobs, because of skyrocketing prices”, Nellist said.

Ben Radford, a town planner and Socialist Alliance spokesperson, said NSW Labor must ensure that transport links and infrastructure are included in the development.

“While the suburb will be serviced by the new Bays West metro station, other infrastructure, including buses, health services and green space must be included.

“NSW Labor’s ‘Transport Oriented Development’ model in other parts of the city has allowed developers to benefit from relaxed planning controls along transport corridors, while providing little in the way of much-needed infrastructure, such as schools and parks.

“The commitment to restoring Glebe Island Bridge as part of an active transport link, something local communities have long campaigned for, is welcome. However, there must be an ongoing meaningful consultation process with the people who live and work in neighbouring suburbs.”

Radford said it is good to see a section of the development will be reserved for essential workers, but said this should be enlarged.

“It must also be ensured these essential workers aren’t subjected to the exclusionary and unequal housing conditions seen in other developments. For example, tenants living in the ‘affordable’ portion of apartments at Barangaroo South are disgracefully forced to use separate entrances and are denied entry to the pool and gym facilities.”

Socialist Alliance says all new major developments on private land must include at least 30% public housing. It also wants NSW Labor to commit to an emergency plan to build 100,000 public homes in the next five years.

“We also have to address the huge number of homes sitting vacant, or being used for short-term accommodation like AirBnbs, in Sydney,” Radford concluded.

Isaac Nellist and Ben Radford are standing for Socialist Alliance in the NSW Legislative Council elections, March 2027.

Further information:

Isaac Nellist 0468 526 096

Ben Radford on 0493 911 072

Authorised by N. Spencer, 22-36 Mountain Street, Ultimo NSW 2007