Stop the war on Iran

Socialist Alliance condemns the attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States and calls on the Australian Labor government to immediately reverse its support for this dangerous new drive to war.

They are illegal and break international human rights rules and obligations to respect the sovereign rights of nation states.

We support the Iranian people’s struggles for democratic reforms against the regime. But the US and Israel’s bombing will not assist that struggle in any way; if anything it will do the opposite — as we saw in Iraq.

The US and Iran were in talks over Iran’s nuclear program. Clearly, the US was not serious about this dialogue.

After 2.5 years of genocide, Israel and the US have the blood of more than 100,000 Palestinians on their hands; this war will add more.

We also condemn the Labor government for walking lock step with the US and Israel. PM Albanese cites Iran’s alleged attacks on Australia is reason to support the US and Israel’s attacks but no credible evidence has been revealed to the public. We are supposed to believe Labor’s captains calls after it refuses to cut ties with genocidal Israel.

We reject the dangerous AUKUS military alliance which is dictating Australia’s foreign policy and relations with other countries.

Australia must change course and demand the US and Israel pull back from this latest imperial attack.

Labor must insist on dialogue and respect for international law. The people of Iran deserve no less.

Socialist Alliance campaigns for an independent foreign policy based on international solidarity, peace and justice.

We urge everyone to join the protests opposing the US-Israel attacks, which endanger the whole world.

[This statement was adopted by the Socialist Alliance National Executive on March 1.]