Socialist Alliance slams Minns’ decision to create special militarised NSW Police unit

On the back of the disastrous police attack on peaceful protesters, who had assembled to condemn the government for rolling out the red carpet for war criminal Isaac Herzog, NSW Premier Chris Minns has decided to permanently set up a new squadron of militarised police, armed with semi-automatic long-arm rifles.

Isaac Nellist, Socialist Alliance candidate for the Legislative Council in the 2027 NSW election, said this is a dangerous escalation of NSW Labor’s push to quash pro-Palestine protests, as well as anyone who disagrees with government policies and wishes to express that publicly.

He said police are already heavily armed and have shown their willingness to brutalise protesters at the anti-Herzog protest in Gadigal/Sydney on February 9.

“Minns is showing that he has learned nothing from the police violence on February 9 — which is now subject to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) investigation.”

The police violence at the protest led to multiple hospitalisations, including one woman with a broken back.

“Minns’ move is designed to intimidate and discourage people from protesting,” Nellist said.

“The presence of highly armed officers across the CBD will only serve to intimidate communities and heighten tensions and fear. “If he really was concerned about social cohesion, he would be encouraging a raft of different tactics — including in educational institutions — to combat racism and misinformation.

“Instead, he has taken a leaf out of Donald Trump’s play book and is now initiating an ICE-style squad.

“Police have continually been militarised and handed more powers by Labor and Liberal governments, which they use to terrorise disadvantaged communities.”

Minns claims the new rapid response unit is designed to target “hate-related offences” across NSW. However, as he considers opposition to Israel as “hate”, it means that he is targeting critics of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“Minns’ attacks on our democratic right to protest, including introducing anti-protest laws, have been challenged, and some overturned by the Supreme Court for being unconstitutional,” Nellist said.

“Socialist Alliance supports the Blak Caucus, Palestine Action Group and Jews Against the Occupation ’48 constitutional challenge against his rushed anti-protest legislation just before the holiday shut-down last year.

“Three hundred thousand people joined the Harbour Bridge march against genocide last August because Israel’s war on Gaza has been livestreamed for two and half years.

“Minns’ attempt to use the tragic Bondi terrorist attack to pivot to increasingly authoritarian methods to intimidate people from standing up for justice will not work.

“Minns must be held accountable for giving the orders to police to unleash violence against peaceful protesters on February 9.

“No new powers or weaponry should be handed to NSW Police, which is under investigation by the LECC.”

Isaac Nellist is standing for Socialist Alliance in the NSW Legislative Council elections in March 2027.

Isaac Nellist is on 0468 526 096