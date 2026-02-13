Police investigation into violence welcome, but more needed

Socialist Alliance NSW welcomes the news that the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) will be launching an investigation into NSW Police violence at the peaceful rally against the state visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Gadigal Country/Sydney on February 9.

However, Socialist Alliance warns that the LECC investigation must remain public, that police found to be guilty of violent misconduct be brought to justice and the victims of their violence compensated.

Pressure from Amnesty International, NSW Council for Civil Liberties, Labor Friends of Palestine, NSW Greens and many others led to the LECC announcement.

“Premier Chris Minns has been eroding our rights to freedom of speech and assembly for several years — we saw some of the results of that at the tens of thousands-strong protest against war criminal Isaac Herzog,” said Isaac Nellist, spokesperson for Socialist Alliance.

Footage from thousands of people is proof of police lawlessness and a new level of violence being used on citizens peacefully protesting.

Photos have emerged of a long-range acoustic device — or sound cannon — being brought to the protest. This is a military-style weapon, designed to inflict high auditory pain. NSW Police should not be allowed to use such weapons against unarmed protesters.

Kettling people into a confined space and using capsicum spray, repeatedly, at close range is calculated to cause injury and intimidate.

Police engaging in wanton brutality — including dangerous repeated kidney punches — against people with their hands already up, as well as those already being held down on the ground, must be held accountable.

“Democracies must uphold the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of political communication. Otherwise, NSW will continue down the path of President Donald Trump’s United States, where ICE has been given powers to kill,” said Paula Corvalan, also from Socialist Alliance.

“The authority to unleash such brutal force against both young and elderly people at the Herzog protest could only have come from the top. We demand the premier be called to account — not just for signing off on the police violence, but for accelerating anti-protest laws to erode our rights.”

“After two-and-half years of pro-Palestine protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Minns knew full well that the Herzog visit was contested,” said Nellist. “Several Labor MPs attended the protest and one spoke. Minns’ arrogant dismissal of people’s fundamental rights makes him unfit to be a premier.”

Socialist Alliance is calling on NSW Parliament to rescind all undemocratic anti-protest laws; end the militarisation of NSW Police; and charge NSW Police who are found to have broken the law.

Isaac Nellist and Paula Corvalan are standing for Socialist Alliance in the NSW Legislative Council elections, March 2027. They were both at the anti-Isaac Herzog protest.

Further information:

Isaac Nellist 0468 526 096

Paula Corvalan on 0402 990 295