Socialist Alliance stands with Rising Tide and all groups protesting against the expansion of coal and gas, and for funding a just transition for fossil fuel workers in Muloobinba/Newcastle.

The City of Newcastle’s decision on November 10 to ban Rising Tide, and other groups, from protesting on “community-owned land” is draconian and dangerous.

The motion — adopted by a the independent Mayor’s casting vote — represents yet another attack on citizen’s democratic right to protest in NSW. Three Labor councillors did not support the Mayoral minute, only given half an hour before the meeting, but one did.

While the motion singled out Rising Tide, it said “affiliate groups” were also banned from protesting on council land. When pressed, Mayor Gavin Morris confirmed he also wanted to stop protests that support Palestine.

NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns’ record on trying to stop peaceful protests — on Palestine and for a safe climate — shows just how dangerous he is.

For three years Minns has tried to stop citizens from protesting the genocide in Gaza. He has been spectacularly unsuccessful because he has been challenged, and the courts, including the Supreme Court, have ruled against his efforts to stop people from mobilising together to express their view — the Sydney Harbour Bridge march for humanity being the most prominent example.

Minns is a big fan of coal, and he is now trying to introduce a new law to circumvent a Hugh Court decision stating that NSW planning must take all emissions into account.

Minns has wanted to stop Rising Tide’s peaceful protests for a safe climate at the Newcastle Harbour. For several years he has been pushed back.

Newcastle City Council’s decision to prevent Rising Tide from using foreshore land now and into the future will not deter climate activists.

The NSW Police has lodged an objection in the Supreme Court to also disallow the Rising Tide protest on November 14.

But climate activists will continue to protest NSW Labor’s addiction to fossil fuels, which includes expanding coal mines in the Hunter Valley in a climate crisis.

As COP31 begins in Turkey, Rising Tide is seeking to draw attention to Australia’s complicity in fuelling dangerous climate change. Minns is also complicit.

Socialist Alliance has long supported Rising Tide and will be joining the family-friendly flotilla protest at the world’s largest coal port on November 14 at 10am.

Steve O'Brien, Socialist Alliance candidate for Newcastle in the 2027 NSW elections said:

Last night's narrowly passed vote in Newcastle City Council to ban Rising Tide and any affiliated group from using public land in Newcastle is an outrageous attack on our democratic right to protest. The climate emergency is real and climate activists are defending the future for us all and for future generations.

Rachel Evans, Socialist Alliance candidate for Heffron, said:

This is a deplorable attack on our right to protest. Our fossil fuel-addicted, for-profit system has surpassed the 1.5 degrees warming ceiling we need for a safe climate. We are at code red and must take action now to stop coal and gas and win a just transition to renewable energy.

Register for the paddle out here: https://www.risingtide.org.au/paddle

Steve O'Brien is standing in Newcastle and Rachel Evans is standing in Heffron in the 2027 NSW elections.

For more information:

Steve: 0409 878 485

Rachel: 0403 517 266

Authorised by N. Spencer, 22-36 Mountain Street, Ultimo NSW 2007

We pay our respects to the First Nations peoples; sovereignty was never ceded.