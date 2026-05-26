Waterloo tenants deserve better: Refurbish don’t demolish public homes 

Labor MP for Heffron Ron Hoenig’s comment that “Waterloo tenants deserve better” is designed to promise people something that won’t eventuate. Labor’s plan will permanently remove long-term residents from their homes and hand the first slice of public land in Waterloo to developers and private housing providers.

Waterloo public housing tenants have been fighting to protect their homes from demolition for more than 10 years. Socialist Alliance has been standing with people who call this community home, and opposing this demolition and displacement driven by profit and developer greed.

The Chris Minns Labor government wants to demolish 150 low-rise units and privatise the land, replacing it with primarily expensive private apartments and some affordable and public homes. The site will drop from 100% public homes to just 32% "social housing" run by private providers.

“This is privatisation,” said Karyn Brown, Waterloo housing tenant and Socialist Alliance candidate for the Legislative Council in the 2027 NSW election. “Labor should not demolish public housing in the middle of a housing crisis.

“Before the last election Labor promised they would save Waterloo and stop the demolition plans, but they have broken this promise and already begun boarding up homes to prepare for demolition, even while tenants are still living in them.”

Rachel Evans, Socialist Alliance candidate for Heffron, helped set up Action for Public Housing, which campaigns against public housing demolitions across NSW and has set up an overnight camp to stop the current demolition.

“Housing is not a privilege, it is a right,” Evans said. “Every person deserves a safe, secure and affordable place to live, free from the threat of eviction or forced removal.

“We oppose Labor’s plan to tear down existing public housing stock and push working people and vulnerable residents out of their communities.”

“Labor has allowed these homes to be run-down to justify their demolition, but these homes are still liveable and could easily be refurbished, instead of being demolished.

Paula Corvalan, who is standing for the Socialist Alliance in the NSW Legislative Council, said Australia’s housing system is in crisis. “House prices and rents are through the roof and the waitlist for public housing is close to record levels, with 69,000 households currently waiting for public housing in NSW.

“Rates of rough sleeping increased by 5% in 2026 and many renters are spending more than 50% of their income on rents.

“Public housing stock has fallen from 6% of housing in the 1980s to just 3% today, and Labor is continuing with demolition plans here and across the country.”

Socialist Alliance is taking action, alongside Action for Public Housing, the Greens and many others who oppose this demolition plan for Waterloo.

We are calling for public homes to be protected, end the forced-evictions and for 100% public housing on public land. We are also calling for an emergency plan to build 100,000 beautiful public homes over five years, and to mandate developers to allocate 30% of all new developments to public housing.

Rachel Evans is standing for Socialist Alliance in Heffron.

Karyn Brown and Paula Corvalan are standing for the NSW Legislative Council.

Further information:

Rachel Evans 0403 517 266

Paula Corvalan 0402 990 295

Karyn Brown 0432 409 711

Authorised by N. Spencer, 22-36 Mountain Street, Ultimo NSW 2007