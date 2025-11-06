20th National Conference of the Socialist Alliance

The Socialist Alliance 20th National Conference will take place in-person from Saturday January 10 to Sunday January 11 2026 at the Geelong Trades Hall in Djilang/Geelong, Victoria.

The conference will be preceded by a two-day Marxist Summer School at the same venue on Thursday January 8 and Friday January 9.

Friday January 9 will open with a welcome dinner for conference attendees and a opening panel titled Socialism not war and ecocide featuring International guests from Singapore and Malaysia.

Tickets and registration

Tickets are available from TryBooking.

Please register your attendance.

Conference discussion

Daft resolutions and discussion will be published on Alliance Voices.

Marxist Summer School

Thursday 8th January

11:00am-1:00pm: Marxist Summer School Class 1 - Party, movement, class and revolution – Lenin Re-visited

1:00-2:00pm: Lunch Break

2:00pm-4:00pm: Marxist Summer School Class 2 - Gender Oppression and Revolutionary Politics

6:00pm: Dinner

7:00pm: Film Screening - Battle of Algiers

Friday 9th January

11:00am-1:00pm: Marxist Summer School Class 3 – Responding to the Far Right

1:00pm-2:00pm: Lunch break

2:00pm-4:00pm: Marxist Summer School Class 4 - Challenges for Building Socialist Movements Today

Socialist Alliance 20th National Conference

Friday 9th January

6:00pm: Welcome dinner for conference and forum attendees.

7.00pm: Opening panel: Socialism not war and ecocide featuring international guests from Singapore and Malaysia

Saturday 10th January

9:00am: Registration

9:30am: International Political Situation Report and Discussion (Markela Panegyres) (for members and invited guests)

1.00pm: Lunch Break

2.00pm: Australian Political Situation Report & Discussion (Isaac Nellist) (for members and invited guests).

6.00pm: Break

7.00pm: Saturday Night Evening: Fundraiser for Green Left. Theme – Migrants are Welcome – Eat the Rich

Sunday 11th January

9:00am: Registration

9:30am: Report: Building Socialist Alliance (for members and invited guests) & discussion + Branch Reports

12:30pm: Lunch Break

1:30pm: Continue discussion and voting on resolutions

3.30pm: Amendments to the Socialist Alliance Policy Platform or Constitution (for members and invited guests)

4:30pm: Socialist Alliance Leadership Elections

6:00pm: Conference Closing

Conference Delegates

Voting on motions and resolutions at national conference is by conference delegates elected by branches. The proposed delegate ratio is 1:6, that is one conference delegate to six Voting Members as defined in the Socialist Alliance constitution at section four, or part thereof.

For example:

Geelong branch has 54 voting members, this means the branch can elect 9 conference delegates. (54/6=9)

Geelong branch has 52 voting members, this means the branch can elect 9 conference delegates (48/6= 8) + 4 additional members is the “part thereof” which allows for an additional delegate.

Branches should aim to provide at least 14 days’ notice to members of delegate elections occurring.

Finally, it is required that elected delegates attend the conference in person.

Delegate fees

The delegate fee is $220, this is calculated based on expected number of delegates and travel costs and is payable to the national office. Delegates travelling from interstate can then access a travel subsidy if needed, based on the cost/distance travelled to the conference. For any inquries about this please email national_office@socialist-alliance.org.au.

In the lead-up to the conference members of Socialist Alliance are welcome to make contributions to our discussion bulletin. We are encouraging contributions on any political work that branches have been involved in, along with any political positions on issues that you might want to share with the party.

There is no cut-off dates for general contributions to our discussion bulletin, but to ensure the best possible discussion around any potential contributions it would be great if they could be sent in as soon as practical prior to the beginning of the conference.

Amendments or proposed new policy for Socialist Alliance at the conference will form part of the policy platform.

The deadline for submitting amendments to the constitution and the policy platform is January 5

If you would like to contribute a policy suggestion or any other issue, please send your contribution to national-office@socialist-alliance.org.

Further Information

Conference venue

Geelong Trades Hall, 127 Myers Street, Geelong, Vic. 3220

Accommodation

Limited billeting spots are available with Geelong Socialist Alliance members and will be prioritised for conference delegates with low income. If you’re travelling on a budget and can’t afford paid accommodation, please contact conference organisers to see if something can be arranged.

Contact Sue Bull 0458 747 726 for all inquiries related to billeting.

Accommodation options in Djilang (Geelong).