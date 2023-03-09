Videos from the NSW election campaign

Socialist Alliance is running in the 2023 NSW state election.

Click on the playlist above to see some of the videos produced as part of this campaign.

Some of the videos produced so far include topics like: why we need a wage rise; defending the right to protest; the need for a rent freeze; rejecting AUKUS; flood and fire wash up; cancelling Newcastle "super cars"; and supporting the climate strike.

Please subscribe to the Socialist Alliance YouTube channel and follow Socialist Alliance on Facebook for more content like this in your feed.

And check back to this playlist any time for more from this campaign.