Socialist Alliance Seminar: The Relevance of Marxism Today

The Relevance of Marxism Day

Socialist Alliance Victoria are hosting a day of discussion to examine and discuss the relevance of Marxism in building socialist politics today.

Saturday October 18, 9am - 5pm @ 46-54 Ireland Street, West Melbourne VIC 3003.

9:00am - Registration opens

9:45am-11:15 - Panel 1 – The Relevance of Marxism Today

Marxism provides a framework to understand how capitalism exploits class society and creates struggles that will transform this world for better or worse. Our three speakers analyse how capitalism creates war, environmental degradation and racism contrasted with a Marxist approach to show how conscious struggle can confront and overcome destruction and division.

11:30am-1:00pm - Workshops

Workshop 1 – Socialist Strategy and Tactics in Social Movements

The hotly debated issues in a movement can seem unending and exhausting with effectiveness and unity in short supply. The presenters of this session will analyse some of the key movements today and how a revolutionary working class approach can build both successful movements and leadership through mass movement strategies.

Workshop 2 – Why the Working Class is revolutionary

The working class today appears passive, contradictory and certainly not revolutionary. Our presenters will look at the history of the working class and trade unions, why Marxists believe that only the working class can achieve revolutionary change and how we can rebuild class consciousness to win.

Lunch break 1:00pm-2:00pm



2:00pm-3:30pm Workshops

Workshop 3 – How women's and queer oppression are central to capitalism

Women have been seen as property historically but only capitalism relies on their unpaid labour in the family. Consequently the queer community poses a challenge to both family and system. Our presenters will analyse the intertwined nature of oppression for both sectors and why solidarity and consciousness are critical for liberation.

Workshop 4 - What Lessons does Lenin offer for Party Building today?

One of Lenin’s greatest contributions to the Marxist movement was his experience and analysis of how a disciplined, class conscious band of revolutionaries could lead the masses to successful revolution. It’s this concept that we are still adapting to our own circumstances today. Our presenters will analyse Lenin’s theories compared to the challenges now.

3:45pm-5:15pm – Panel 2 - Can Spontaneous uprisings lead to socialist revolution?

As the world inches closer to environmental destruction, authoritarianism and mass social unrest, it’s easy to think that revolution is inevitable. But history shows that successful revolutions require consciousness, collectiveness and experience as well as mass discontent. Our final three speakers will look at some revolutionary experiences, their outcomes and the lessons for today.