Australia must oppose Israel’s invasion of Lebanon

Socialist Alliance condemns Israel’s deadly escalation of its ongoing war and terrorism in Lebanon and called on the Anthony Albanese Labor government to respect international law and demand Israel immediately do the same.

Australia should immediately stop arming Israel and cut all military ties, including the sharing of information from the Pine Gap spy base.

Federal and state governments should stop all attempts to silence the peaceful protest movement against Israel’s genocide in Palestine and Lebanon.

The threats to prosecute and deport protesters is totally undemocratic and a serious assault on civil liberties.

Using the pretext of Hezbollah flags to stigmatise and ban public opposition to Israeli terrorism demonstrates the real intention of its designation as a “terrorist” organisation. As political forces engaged in legitimate resistance, Hezbollah and Hamas should be removed from the list of proscribed organisations.

The Albanese government is completely out of step with majority opinion by continuing to justify and assist Israeli genocide and illegal occupation.

It is also in breach of the International Court of Justice and United Nations General Assembly resolutions that have called on all governments to take immediate action to stop all support for Israel’s genocide and illegal occupations.

The Australian government must end its complicity in genocide. You can help that happen by attending a protest or vigil to mark 12 months of genocide in Gaza.