Solidarity with climate activists - the fossil fuel capitalists are the real criminals!

Since 25 June, Blockade Australia activists have been disrupting the flow of coal through Newcastle, the world's largest coal port. Over 30 actions have interrupted coal exports for more than 110 hours. Activists have put their bodies on the line to disrupt the fossil fuel industry and the export of climate destruction to countries all around the world in a time of unprecedented climate disaster.

The actions have highlighted just how vulnerable coal exports are at such chokepoints and that if other people follow their example and collectively mobilize for mass blockades at these places the climate movement could strike a serious financial and political blow against fossil fuel extraction. In response, the state has resorted to repression, confirming how it serves the fossil fuel capitalists.

The escalation in repression began with the establishment of a NSW police task force specifically to target climate protesters and the perversion of the justice system's through the use of punitive bail conditions such as non-association orders designed to punish individuals before sentencing and immobilize the climate movement. Despite this repression, activists have continued to disrupt the coal trains.

On July 8 Laura Davy who is 21 years old was sentenced to three months in jail for shutting down a coal loading facility. This is a horrifying overreach by a state defending climate wrecking capitalist profits from young people fighting for their future. Laura has lodged an appeal which will be heard on September 3.

Socialist Alliance stands firmly in solidarity with Laura as she appeals the sentence and all the other activists facing court or trying to bring the need for urgent climate action to public attention. Direct action and civil disobedience are a necessary part of building a mass movement to stop the climate criminals who threaten the basis of life on Earth.

We must oppose all moves by the state to criminalize dissent. We call for the abolition of all anti-protest laws throughout Australia and call on everybody to join the struggle, and stand in solidarity around the country with activists facing repression for standing up for what’s right. Only people power can stop the expansion of fossil fuel extraction in Australia. Dare to struggle, dare to win.