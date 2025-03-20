Israel out of Gaza, stop the bombing now!

Socialist Alliance joins millions of people around the world and Australia in condemning Israel for relaunching its deadly bombing raids on Gaza on March 18.

Israel’s claim that Hamas broke the January 16 ceasefire is an outright lie. Hamas wanted to stick to the three-phase plan and would not to agree to Israel’s new terms.

To say Israel “broke” the ceasefire is inaccurate too, because Israel never really observed it. Since the ceasefire began in January, it has killed more than 130 Palestinians.

Israel cut aid on March 2 and has murdered more than 150 Palestinians before the latest bombing raids in Gaza and the West Bank.

Now 400 more people have been killed, including many children.

Israel does not respect international law, nor even its own agreements.

While Israel’s far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants Hamas to release the remaining hostages, even though the release of all the hostages was to be completed after Stage 1 of the ceasefire agreement.

The hostages are entirely expendable as Netanyahu’s primary mission to ethnically cleanse Gaza as part of creating its “greater Israel”.

Israel continues to have the full backing of United States with President Donald Trump recently approving US$7.4 billion more bombs and Hellfire missiles to Israel in February, as well as Israel’s latest deadly attacks.

Western powers, including arms supplier Germany, are decrying the breakdown of the ceasefire, but none are slapping any kind of sanction on Israel.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on “all parties” to respect the hostage and ceasefire deal. But his foreign minister Penny Wong spelt out what he had in mind, saying: “Terrorist group Hamas must release all hostages immediately, unconditionally and with dignity”.

Calling on all parties to “respect” the ceasefire agreement, obfuscates the oppressor and aggressor.

This will not be lost on supporters of Palestine as the federal election is about to be called.

The Albanese government’s support for Israel and, by extension, Trump’s brutal plans for the Middle East, should be a major concern for all those concerned about peace with justice.

Socialist Alliance calls for immediate military and economic sanctions on apartheid Israel, for Israel’s ambassador to be expelled and Australia's recalled.

SA calls for a mass turn-out at the emergency protests for Palestine in cities all around the country over the next few days.

Palestine will only be free if the world stands up now and demands to be heard.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

