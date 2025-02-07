Albanese must oppose Trump's plan to ethnically cleanse Palestinians

United States President Donald Trump’s “Gaza-Riviera” plan must be condemned by all supporters of Palestine.

Trump’s imperialistic desire to mount an Israel-US take-over of the Gaza Strip has been US policy for decades.

Its crude expression has caught the headlines, but Joe Biden and his Zionist Secretary of State Antony Blinken said much the same in a less inflammatory way.

Allowing Israel to normalise a “Greater Israel” and leave the West Bank “bantustanised” is against international law and all democratic voices must ensure it is not allowed to happen.

However, as the world has witnessed during the last 16 months of genocide in Gaza, the United States has enabled Israel to break international law time and again.

If not for the global pro-Palestine movement, a shaky ceasefire would not be in place today, allowing families to try to access medical help, food and to find their relatives and belongings.

If the Australian government had a shred of respect for human rights and international law it would join the global condemnation of Trump's ethnic cleansing proposal

Instead the cowardly Prime Minister Anthony Albanese studiously avoided saying anything.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton praised Trump's plan as a "good idea".

The undeclared election campaign means all supporters of justice for Palestine must make their position clear.

Only a significantly more powerful movement, working with Palestinians in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, will be able to counter the imperialists’ plans to erase Palestine.

To this end, Socialist Alliance is campaigning for an Australian government that will: