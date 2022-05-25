Help Socialist Alliance stay on the ballot in NSW

Each year in New South Wales, parties without MPs, including the Socialist Alliance (SA), have to submit a list of more than 750 members to the NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) to be able to stay registered and appear on the ballot paper for state and local government elections.

You may have helped SA gain federal registration last year, and recently seen us on the ballot.

However, NSW and federal electoral registration are not the same. We need your help in NSW as the yearly return deadline draws near.

If you have already submitted a Declaration of Party Membership form in NSW and have not changed your address, you do not have to do anything.

However, if you have previously submitted a form but have changed your address since this time last year, or you have never submitted a form and want to help us, please do.

First, download the form. Fill it out, date it and sign the form with a pen. Then scan the form (unfortunately photographs are not accepted) and email it to nsw@socialist-alliance.org.

Please include the party name — Socialist Alliance — and any middle name(s) you have and your details exactly the same as when you registered to vote with the Australian Electoral Commission. This is very important. You can check your federal electoral enrollment details here.

The NSWEC may contact you to check your details. Please respond if they leave a message.

If you cannot scan the form please post it as soon as you can to Socialist Alliance: PO Box 114, Broadway NSW 2007.

You can let us know via email or phone that you have posted a declaration by emailing nsw@socialist-alliance.org or calling (02) 8070 9331.

If you would like to help with other state registration campaigns, please let us know via our contact page.