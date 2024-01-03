Socialist Alliance 18th National Conference: For a World Without War

The eighteenth national conference of the Socialist Alliance will be held in Djilang/Geelong from January 12-14 and is the highest-decision making body for the Socialist Alliance.

The conference is open to all Socialist Alliance members and invited guests.

The conference will be followed by a two-day Marxist Summer School at the same venue on Monday 15th January and Tuesday 16th January featuring sessions on the marxist method, marxist responses to violence and war, the role of the labor party and building the revolutionary party today.

Members who are planning on attending can register your attendance using the following link: https://forms.gle/3NHXiGwrRnQihG4p8

Conference tickets can be booked: https://www.trybooking.com/CNMYB

Conference Agenda

The conference will be located at the Geelong Trades Hall.

Friday 12 January

3:00pm Introduction to Socialist Alliance conferences (members and invited guests)

4:00pm Workshop: a History of Palestine: a socialist alliance perspective (all welcome)

6:00pm Welcome BBQ for conference attendees.

7:30pm - Film Screening

Saturday 13 January

9:00am Registration

9:30am Panel: Palestine, Imperialism and War (all welcome)

Speakers: Sue Bolton (Socialist Alliance Merri-Bek councillor); Dave Ball (Deputy Branch Secretary, Maritime Union of Australia); Muayad Ali (Free Palestine Melbourne)

11:45am - International Political Situation Report (for members and invited guests).

12:30pm - LUNCH BREAK

1:30pm - Discussion of International Political Situation

3:30pm - Australian Political Situation Report & Discussion (for members and invited guests).

7:00pm - Saturday Night Event: Red, Green Faces

Sunday 14 January

9:00am - Registration

10:00am - Report: Building Socialist Alliance (for members and invited guests)

12:00pm - LUNCH BREAK

12:30pm - Rainbow Crossing Photo

1:00 - Voting on resolutions

1:30pm - Amendments to the Socialist Alliance Policy Platform (for members and invited guests)

3:15pm - Activist Skillshare Workshops

5:00pm - Socialist Alliance Leadership Elections

5:45pm - 6:00pm - Conference Closing

6:00pm - Pizza and Drinks

Further Information

Conference venue:

Geelong Trades Hall, 127 Myers Street, Geelong, Victoria.

Travelling to Geelong:

There are two airports to fly into, either Tullarmarine Airport in Melbourne or Avalon Airport in Lara which is a 20-minute drive from Geelong.

Travel options from Tullarmarine Airport to Geelong include the Gull Bus or the Skybus from the airport to Southerncross Station, followed by a train from Melbourne to Geelong.

Travel options from Avalon Airport to Geelong are quite limited. MyBus Geelong is a mini-bus service from Avalon Airport to an address of your choice. There’s also a Taxi and Uber rank outside of the airport. Limited pick-ups on Friday morning/early afternoon from local Geelong members at Avalon Airport can also be arranged.

Accommodation

Limited billeting spots are available with Geelong Socialist Alliance members and will be prioritised for conference delegates with low income. If you’re travelling on a budget and can’t afford paid accommodation, please contact conference organisers (in advance) to arrange a bed/couch/tent-space.

If you are booking accommodation as a small or large group https://www.airbnb.com.au/ is the best option in terms of affordability and availability of places.

Recommended suburbs to search that are close to the venue include Geelong CBD, East Geelong, Belmont, Geelong West and Manifold Heights.

Other accommodation options:

Gatehouse on Ryrie (83 Yarra Street, Geelong)

Bed & Breakfast

5-minute walk to conference venue

Barwon River Holiday Park (153 Barrabool Rd, Belmont)

Cabins

30-minute walk to conference venue (more suited to having a car)

Jokers on Ryrie (211 Ryrie Street, Geelong)

Accommodation over pub/bistro

5-minute walk to conference venue

Admiralty Inn (66 McKillop Street, Geelong)

Hotel

7-minute walk to conference venue

Rydges Geelong (Crn Myers Street & Gheringhap Street, Geelong)

Information for Socialist Alliance branches

Conference Delegates

Voting on motions and resolutions at national conference is by conference delegates elected by branches. The proposed delegate ratio is 1:6, that is one conference delegate to six Voting Members as defined in the Socialist Alliance constitution at section four, or part thereof.

Delegate fee

The delegate fee is $200, this is calculated based on expected number of delegates and travel costs and is payable to the national office. Delegates travelling from interstate can then access a travel subsidy if needed, based on the cost/distance travelled to the conference. Questions in relation to this should be directed to National Treasurer Neville Spencer at nationaltreasurer@socialist-alliance.org

Important dates

Conference organisers have made a decision that members who want to make amendments or propose new policy for Socialist Alliance at the conference that will form part of the policy platform. There will need to be submitted to our discussion bulletin no latter than Monday January 8.

There is no cut-off dates for general contributions to our discussion bulletin, but to ensure the best possible discussion, submissions should be sent prior to the National conference beginning on January 13.

Any members who would like to contribute a policy suggestion or any other issue, please send your contribution to national_office@socialist-alliance.org.au.

For any national conference related queries please contact Jacob Andrewartha via email at darkjacob@gmail.com or via phone at 0458 958 385.